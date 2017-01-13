Gold surges above US$1,200 with details-shy Trump weighing on dollar

Gold climbs above US$1,200 (RM5,356) an ounce for the first time since late November. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Jan 13 — Gold futures rallied to a seven-week high as investors flooded back into funds backed by the metal and the dollar declined in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s press conference that provided little detail on his economic stimulus plans.

The metal yesterday rose above US$1,200 (RM5,356) an ounce for the first time since late November as exchange-traded holdings jumped by the most since the day after the election. The US currency fell against most of its major peers, dropping 0.8 per cent against the Japanese yen.

Gold has risen more than four per cent this year, bolstered by a weaker greenback that’s spurring demand for the metal as an alternative asset. The president-elect on Wednesday left investors with few specifics on the timing and scope of planned policies from infrastructure spending to trade pacts, and fuelled a drop in stocks after saying he would force drug companies to bid for the government’s business.

“The long dollar trade is pretty crowded and Trump invoked more than a bit of hysteria in macro markets, so people are trying to figure out what that means for markets and for gold,” Brad Yates, trading head for Dallas-based Elemetal LLC, said by telephone. “It’s a good recipe for a gold rally.”

Gold futures for February delivery rose 0.3 per cent to settle at US$1,199.80 an ounce at 1.37pm on the Comex in New York. It touched US$1,207.20, the highest for a most-active contract since Nov 23.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, which tracks the currency’s strength versus trading partners, dropped 0.5 per cent. Holdings in exchange-traded funds backed by the metal rose 1.6 metric tons on Wednesday, the biggest jump since Nov. 9.

“Gold is rising as question marks emerge over the consensus view that Trump would be great for the dollar and great for stocks on a grand, unfunded building plan,” Adrian Ash, head of research at online gold trading site BullionVault, said by phone from London. “Traffic has been pretty much all one-way for us — customers are buying.”

In other precious metals:

Silver futures for March delivery was little changed at US$16.825 an ounce. Platinum futures for April delivery rose 0.9 per cent to US$984.70 an ounce. Palladium futures for March delivery climbed 1.5 per cent to US$765.25 an ounce. — Bloomberg