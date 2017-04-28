Gold set for worst week in seven as investors opt for riskier assets

A sales assistant arranges gold necklaces at a store in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, January 23, 2014. — Reuters picBENGALURU, April 28 — Gold was little changed today and poised for the biggest weekly fall in seven weeks as investors sought out higher returns than those from holding the non-interest bearing yellow metal by buying into riskier assets.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at US$1,264.81 (RM5,500.21) per ounce, as of 0312 GMT, while US gold futures were steady at US$1,266.30.

Gold is on track for a weekly drop of 1.5 per cent, the largest weekly per centage fall since the week of March 10, but is heading towards a gain of about 1.3 per cent for the month.

“Technically gold has not had a great week... there seems to be some pressure as the risk-on sentiment is still on despite Trump’s tax plans disappointing and especially situation in

North Korea does not seem to be inflamed,” a Hong-Kong based trader said.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump proposed deep US tax cuts, mainly for businesses, that would make the federal deficit balloon if enacted, drawing a cautious welcome from fiscal conservatives and financial markets.

Asian stocks inched higher today and looked set to close a strong week on a positive note.

“People are pulling out of gold and moving to risky assets like shares and currencies to make profits,” said Brian Lan, managing director at gold dealer GoldSilver Central in Singapore.

The dollar edged up in Asian trading today. The dollar index rose 0.1 per cent to 99.171.

“At the moment, there are not any major events until the second round of French elections (on May 7) so they are looking at other ways to get more returns,” said Lan.

Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.1 per cent to 853.36 tonnes yesterday. Holdings have fallen over 6 tonnes since Tuesday.

“People are probably going to buy gold around US$1,250 and sell it around US$1,280. There is nothing on the news to aggressively buy gold at this point of time,” the Hong-Kong based trader added.

Silver was up 0.2 per cent at US$17.26 an ounce, after touching an 1-1/2 month low of US$17.19 in the last session.

Silver was on track to end the week down over 3 per cent, and was headed for the worst month since November.

Platinum gained 0.5 per cent at US$944.55 an ounce and was heading towards its worst week in seven.

Palladium was down 0.2 per cent at US$813.25 after hitting US$817.55 an ounce, the highest since March 2015. It was the only weekly gainer among the precious metals, set for a 2.8

per cent rise this week. — Reuters