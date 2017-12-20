Gold prices little changed as dollar holds steady on tax bill hopes (VIDEO)

SINGAPORE, Dec 20 — Gold prices were nearly unchanged early this morning as the dollar held steady on expectations of a US tax overhaul.

Spot gold was steady at US$1,261.79 (RM5,144.95) an ounce at 0051 GMT.

US gold futures were little changed at US$1,264.80 an ounce.

The dollar was supported this morning after the House of Representatives approved the biggest US tax overhaul in 30 years yesterday, though Congressional Republicans will likely need to hold another vote later this morning due to procedural issues.

Asian shares fell this morning, taking their cues from Wall Street with investor enthusiasm toward US tax changes ebbing as the long-awaited reform bill wound its way through Congress.

The US Congress is struggling through another contentious week as infighting over defense spending, healthcare and other matters complicates the drive to pass a temporary spending bill by midnight on Friday to avert a partial government shutdown.

US single-family homebuilding and permits surged to more than 10-year highs in November, in a hopeful sign for a housing market that has been hobbled by supply constraints. — Reuters

