Gold prices edge higher on softer US dollar

A Kuwaiti jeweller displays gold bars at his shop in downtown Kuwait City on March 18, 2016. — Reuters picNEW YORK, March 28 — Gold prices edged higher this morning buoyed by a softer dollar, a day after the yellow metal recorded its biggest one-day per centage fall in nearly two weeks as US-China trade spat concerns eased.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at US$1,346.96 (RM5,195.90) per ounce at 0135 GMT.

Prices dropped 0.6 per cent yesterday, their biggest one-day per centage decline since March 15.

US gold futures for April delivery rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,346.20 per ounce..

Against a basket of six other major currencies, the dollar index was down 0.1 per cent at 89.276.

Asian shares pulled back this morning as Wall Street was knocked hard on concerns about tighter regulations on the tech industry.

The United States sparred with China at the World Trade Organization yesterday over the legality of US tariffs in response to alleged theft of US intellectual property. — Reuters