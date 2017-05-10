Gold inches up from eight-week low as dollar slides

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at US$1,222.21 (RM5,314.14) per ounce at 0312 GMT. ― File picBENGALURU, May 10 ― Gold edged up today from an eight-week low hit the session before, with the dollar slipping after US President Donald Trump abruptly dismissed FBI Director James Comey.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at US$1,222.21 (RM5,314.14) per ounce at 0312 GMT. Yesterday, it dropped below its 100-day moving average to its lowest since March 15 at US$1,213.81.

“We think that gold's slide could perhaps extend to US$1,180 to US$1,200, an area of good technical support,” said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.

“At that point, we should see some decent buying set in, as a roughly 10-per cent correction from the highs should make holding the precious metal a more attractive risk-reward proposition.”

US gold futures climbed 0.5 per cent to US$1,222.50 an ounce.

The dollar slid today and the perceived safe-haven yen gained after Trump fired Comey in a move that shocked Washington.

Rekindled fears that North Korea could be gearing up for another weapons test also supported gold.

In an interview with Sky News yesterday, Pyongyang's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Choe Il, said North Korea is ready to conduct a sixth nuclear test. Observers of that country have said such a test was likely, but his comments reminded markets that tensions could escalate on the recently calm Korean peninsula.

However, expectations of US monetary policy tightening next month dragged on bullion prices.

Prices have fallen about US$75 per ounce since hitting a five-month high of US$1,295.42 in mid-April.

“Gold has lost its appeal as a safe-haven ... markets are refocusing on the growth momentum in the US and prospects of future rate hikes. With French elections over now, there are not many geopolitical risks,” Argonaut Securities analyst Helen Lau said.

Interest rate increases could dent demand for non-interest bearing gold, while gold is also used as an alternative investment during times of political and financial uncertainty.

Interest rate futures implied traders saw close to a 90-per cent chance the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at its June 13-14 policy meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

In other precious metals, silver was up 0.2 per cent at US$16.17 an ounce. In the last session, it fell to its weakest since January 3 at US$16.01.

Platinum gained 0.3 per cent to US$903.49 after falling 1.7 per cent yesterday.

Palladium was steady at US$796 an ounce. ― Reuters