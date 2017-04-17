Gold hits five-month peak on rising geopolitical worries

A Kuwaiti jeweller displays gold bars at his shop in downtown Kuwait City on March 18, 2016. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, April 17 — Gold prices hit a five-month high today as the dollar weakened with investors taking refuge in safe-haven assets in the wake of rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea.

Spot gold had risen 0.7 per cent to US$1,293.90 (RM5,709.33) per ounce by 0030GMT, after hitting their highest since early November at US$1,295.42.

The metal last week rose 2.5 per cent, posting its biggest weekly gain since June last year.

US gold futures were up 0.6 per cent at US$1,296.

The United States, its allies and China are working together on a range of responses to North Korea’s latest failed ballistic missile test, US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser said yesterday, citing what he called an international consensus to act. — Reuters