Gold falls to eight-week low as safe-haven demand sags

Rising stocks and higher bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while a stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. — Reuters picLONDON, May 9 — Gold touched an eight-week low today as safe-haven demand continued to fade in the wake of Emmanuel Macron’s victory in the French election and as expectations for tighter US monetary policy lifted bond yields.

Revived appetite for riskier assets also pushed global stocks to record highs, while the market’s so-called fear gauge, the VIX volatility index , fell to its lowest since 1993.

The spot gold price was down 0.5 per cent at US$1,219.97 (RM5,303.94) an ounce at 1414 GMT, falling below its 100-day moving average, a key technical support level currently at US$1,224.

US gold futures were 0.6 per cent lower at US$1,219.90 an ounce.

“With one of the largest political risk events now cleared, some consolidation is warranted, albeit political uncertainty lingers in Italy and is likely to remain for some time,” UBS analyst Joni Teves said.

“Further pressure cannot be ruled out for now but we expect bargain hunting to emerge and physical buying to strengthen should the market test US$1,200, paving the way for a recovery.”

Investors were looking ahead to US interest rate rises that would pressure gold as they tend to push up bond yields and strengthen the dollar.

The president of the Cleveland Federal Reserve said yesterday further increases were warranted, while the head of the St. Louis Fed said strong bond demand and sluggish workforce growth would limit rate rises.

US bond yields hit a five-week high and the dollar strengthened as interest rate futures implied traders saw an 83 per cent chance the Fed would raise rates by a quarter point at a meeting in June.

That was up from 79 per cent late on Friday, CME Group’s FedWatch programme showed. “It will be a nervous month for the gold market heading into the next Fed meeting,” said Danske Bank analyst Jens Pedersen.

“The market is to an increasing extent pricing in a June rate hike, pushing US yields higher and the dollar higher. That is weighing on the gold price.” In other precious metals, silver was down 0.7 per cent at US$16.13 an ounce.

Platinum was 1.4 per cent lower at US$903.50 and palladium was down 1.3 per cent at US$796.50 an ounce. — Reuters