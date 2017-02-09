Global stocks tread water amid political uncertainty

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, February 7, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Feb 9 — Global stocks treaded water yesterday as increasing uncertainty about France’s political outlook and fears of another debt crisis brewing in Greece sent yields on European government debt higher.

Equity markets in New York, Paris, Frankfurt and London finished close to flat, although the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite on Wall Street edged to a record close for the second straight day.

Analysts said stock markets are having trouble building momentum due to political uncertainty over the prospects for US President Donald Trump’s agenda, and in Europe over the upcoming French election.

“Participants hear repeatedly these days that there is ‘political uncertainty’ here and abroad,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

“Those factors aren’t going away today and they won’t be going away tomorrow either,” he said, adding that the US market is “range-bound.”

European equities and government bond prices have been hit by jitters over upcoming elections.

“Exuberance over Trump-inspired de-regulation rolled into fears over the economic consequences of election upsets in France, the Netherlands and Germany,” said analyst Jasper Lawler at London Capital Group.

Greece’s debt saga also reared its head after the International Monetary Fund warned the country cannot reach targets prescribed by the European Union for it to qualify for more bailout cash.

While Athens dismissed the report, the comments sent Greece’s cost of borrowing soaring on bond markets and raised the specter of another crisis for the EU to juggle.

Other eurozone nations have also found themselves paying more to borrow, with Portugal’s 10-year bonds now carrying a 4.2 per cent rate of return on the secondary market, the highest since 2014.

Yields on 10-year French bonds shot up to over 1.1 per cent from around 0.8 per cent at the beginning of the year.

European banks were generally lower ahead of earnings reports next.

Barclays slid 0.5 per cent and HSBC gave up 0.9 per cent in London.

Deutsche Bank fell 2.1 per cent and Commerzbank shed 1.7 per cent in Frankfurt.

Banks were also under pressure in the US, with JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs each falling almost one per cent.

Key figures

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 20,054.34 (close)

New York - S&P 500: UP 0.1 per cent at 2,294.67 (close)

New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.2 per cent at 5,682.45 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP less than 0.1 per cent at 7,188.82 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 11,543.38 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.3 per cent at 4,766.60 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.1 per cent at 3,238.06

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.5 per cent at 19,007.60 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.7 per cent at 23,485.13 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.4 per cent at 3,166.98 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.0696 from US$1.0681 (RM4.75 from RM4.74)

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.2541 from US$1.2509

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 111.95 yen from 112.35 yen

Oil - Brent North Sea: UP 7 cents at US$55.12 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP 17 cents at US$52.34 per barrel. — AFP