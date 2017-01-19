Global stocks gain as Wall Street eyes Trump inauguration

hris Low of FTN Financial said investors were likely waiting to see what they can learn from tomorrow’s inaugural address by President-elect Donald Trump, who has not so far provided any specifics about an anticipated economic stimulus package. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Jan 19 — Most major stock indices posted gains yesterday while Wall Street appeared to have little steam, with the vaunted Dow finishing lower for a fourth straight trading session.

The US dollar recovered against its major peers after taking a battering the previous day, while the pound fell back having surged on the UK’s Brexit plans.

New December economic data in the United States, including an uptick in industrial production and gains in consumer prices, failed to move investors in any direction.

“It seems to be pretty sleepy,” he said of the US stock market.

Game changer

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1 per cent while Frankfurt saw strong gains and London, which had been moving in opposite directions from the pound, rose 0.4 per cent, recouping some of the previous day’s losses following Prime Minister Theresa May said she was readying Britain to leave the EU’s single market.

“We view the move in the British pound following the Prime Minister’s speech as a game-changer and as such don’t anticipate a near-term resumption of the record winning streak for the FTSE 100,” he said.

Paris posted a slight loss at the close.

The greenback’s recovery came after a sharp fall Tuesday following comments from the US president-elect in an interview that it was too strong and that a weak Chinese yuan was “killing us,” fueling concerns of a possible currency war.

The Dollar Index, which measures the dollar’s value against basket of peers, stood at 101.230, up sharply from 100.330 on Tuesday.

In Asia, Hong Kong rallied 1.1 per cent, boosted by a flood of mainland Chinese investors picking up stocks considered cheap compared with those north of the border, while a pick-up in the yuan eased fears about the mainland economy.

Oil slipped after Opec reported that its output inched lower in December but not by as much as the cartel promised in a landmark production cut deal reached the previous month.

Key figures around 2200 GMT (0600 in Malaysia)

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 19,804.72 (close)

New York - S&P 500: UP 0.2 per cent at 2,271.89 (close)

New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.3 per cent at 5,555.65 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.4 per cent at 7,247.61 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.5 per cent at 11,599.39 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 4,853.40 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.3 per cent at 3,294.00 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.4 per cent at 18,894.37 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: 0.1 per cent at 3,113.01 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 1.1 per cent at 23,098.26 (close)

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.2258 from US$1.2409

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.0629 from US$1.0712

Dollar/yen: UP at 114.65 yen from 112.65 yen

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN US$1.40 cents at US$51.08 per barrel

Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN US$1.55 cents US$53.92 — AFP