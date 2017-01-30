Global stocks decline after trump move, oil drops

A man holds a sign during a protest held in response to President Donald Trump's travel ban, in Seattle, Washington, January 29, 2017. — Reuters picSYDNEY, Jan 30 — Stocks declined as traders weighed the impact of Donald Trump’s order halting some immigration and ahead of central bank decisions from the US and Japan. Crude fell below US$53 a barrel.

Equities in Europe, Japan and Australia dropped with US stock futures, while markets in Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and Vietnam were among those closed for holidays. The dollar erased earlier declines and oil retreated for a second day.

Trump’s executive order halting immigration from seven predominantly Muslim nations drew criticism from world governments and some of the largest companies, bringing the geopolitical and international trade risks surrounding the new US president into sharper focus. His order was curbed by a Boston federal judge, who directed customs officials at the city’s Logan International Airport to allow passengers from those countries with valid visas to deplane there and go on their way.

The Federal Reserve holds a policy meeting on Feb. 1 and the Bank of Japan convenes this week. Neither is expected to change lending rates, though the Fed’s statement will be parsed for any reading on Trump’s impact on the world’s largest economy. — Bloomberg