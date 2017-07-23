Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Germany says Crimean turbine scandal souring relations with Russia

Sunday July 23, 2017
08:18 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Ridzuan Puzi makes it yet another medal win at world meetRidzuan Puzi makes it yet another medal win at world meet

The Edit: Claypot curry to order in PuduThe Edit: Claypot curry to order in Pudu

The Edit: Pedal-powered cycling cafesThe Edit: Pedal-powered cycling cafes

The Edit: Delicious pasembor since 1945The Edit: Delicious pasembor since 1945

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Siemens is trying to distance itself from the scandal, halting deliveries of power equipment to Russian state-controlled customers and reviewing supply deals. — Reuters picSiemens is trying to distance itself from the scandal, halting deliveries of power equipment to Russian state-controlled customers and reviewing supply deals. — Reuters picFRANKFURT, July 23 — Germany has warned Russia that breaches of sanctions including the relocation to Crimea of four gas turbines delivered to Russia by Siemens are straining political relations between the two countries, Bild am Sonntag reported today.

The newspaper quoted a foreign ministry spokesman as saying the German government had on several occasions brought to Moscow’s attention looming breaches of existing sanctions and unlawful behaviours by Russian companies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had assured Sigmar Gabriel, then German economy minister, at the time of delivery that the turbines were not for Crimea, the spokesman told the mass circulation paper. Gabriel is now Germany’s foreign minister.

“The government has reminded Russia of these assurances again and pointed out that such a massive violation of sanctions would place new burdens on German-Russian relations,” the spokesman told Bild am Sonntag.

Siemens is trying to distance itself from the scandal, halting deliveries of power equipment to Russian state-controlled customers and reviewing supply deals.

Crimea is subject to EU sanctions on energy equipment after Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula in 2014. — Reuters

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline