German industrial output points to solid growth

— Reuters picBERLIN, May 9 — German industrial production fell by less than expected in March and trade proved resilient, data showed on today, supporting robust growth expectations for the first quarter.

The reports followed by a day data showing Germany industrial orders rose for the second consecutive month in March, the first time since 2015.

Germany’s quarterly economic growth, to be released on Friday, is now expected to pick up to 0.6 per cent in the first quarter from 0.4 per cent in the final three months of last year.

Industrial output edged down by 0.4 per cent on the month, today’s data from the Economy Ministry showed. This was better than the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a drop of 0.6 per cent.

The decline was driven by a 2.5 per cent fall in energy output. Manufacturing production was down 0.5 per cent while construction output rose 1.5 per cent.

The February reading was revised down to a rise of 1.8 per cent from a previously reported increase of 2.2 per cent. In January, industrial production rose by 1.3 per cent.

In the first quarter as a whole, industrial production rose 1.4 per cent on the quarter, the ministry said.

The Economy Ministry said the industrial upswing in the first quarter had momentum. “Industrial orders and sentiment indicators suggest a continuation of this positive trend,” it said.

“All in all, despite the small drop in March, industrial production should have returned as a growth driver for the German economy,” ING economist Carsten Brzeski said.

While construction remains a strong source of economic growth, industrial production and investments are set to finally catch up with the rest of the economy, he added.

Separate data released from the Federal Statistics Office showed that seasonally adjusted exports rose by 0.4 per cent on the month to hit a record high of 105.4 billion euros (RM499.63 billion). This came in better than the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a rise of 0.2 per cent.

Imports jumped by 2.4 per cent also to hit the highest value recorded in a month of 85.8 billion euros. This was much stronger than a predicted increase of 1.0 per cent.

The seasonally adjusted trade surplus narrowed to 19.6 billion euros from a revised 21.2 billion euros in February, below the Reuters consensus forecast of 20.9 billion euros.

“Germany is clearly benefitting at the moment from the revival of the global economy. And Germany still seems to have the right products, such as cars and machines, which are in demand all over the world,” Sal. Oppenheim analyst Ulrike Kastens said. “But these good figures will increase the pressure on Germany to reduce the high trade and current account surpluses.”

The overall robust readouts were the latest in a batch of solid economic figures and will help centre-right Chancellor Angela Merkel burnish her economic credentials ahead of a Sept. 24 federal election, when she will seek a fourth term.

The figures also underline the strength of the economy compared to its peers. German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has urged Merkel’s conservatives to adopt a less rigid stance in fiscal policy towards France after the election of the pro-reform centrist Emmanuel Macron as president. — Reuters