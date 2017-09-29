Genki Sushi, Sushiro plan merger as both eye overseas markets

One of Japan's Genki Sushi Co's restaurant chain locations is seen in Tokyo September 29, 2017. — Reuters picTOKYO, Sept 29 — Two of Japan’s biggest conveyor-belt sushi restaurant chains said today they were joining forces, seeking to take advantage of sushi’s growing popularity to expand overseas as their home market matures.

The parent firm of Genki Sushi Co will buy a one-third stake in Sushiro Global Holdings Ltd - the nation’s biggest conveyor sushi chain — from private equity firm Permira for around ¥38 billion (RM1.4 billion), and the two chains are in talks to merge operations.

Shares in both firms surged to close 4 per cent higher on the deal, although Sushiro’s shares ended some 11 per cent below the ¥4,000 price offered by Genki’s parent company Shinmei Co.

The domestic market for conveyor-belt sushi has grown almost 30 per cent over five years to be worth ¥605 billion in 2016, according to research firm Fuji Keizai.

But it is also facing many challenges including a rapidly ageing population, rising wages as labour shortages deepen as well as increasingly fierce competition.

“As growth for the sushi restaurant market slows, they can boost sales only by increasing the number of outlets. Those who cannot do that will gradually lose sales,” says Sayaka Azuma, senior food service analyst at research firm NPD Japan.

Sushiro CEO Koichi Mizutome told reporters, however, that the primary reason for teaming up was not the need to tackle rising labour costs but because the firms had set their sights on overseas markets.

Permira bought Sushiro in 2012 from Japanese private equity firm Unison Capital for about ¥80 billion. Sushiro went public earlier this year.

There is little operational overlap for the two firms. Genki Sushi is strong in eastern and northern Japan and has led peers in expanding abroad to locations such as Singapore and Hawaii. Sushiro is centered in western Japan and its overseas operations are limited to South Korea. — Reuters