Geely’s Li to take over from Ahmad Fuaad as new Proton CEO

Friday September 29, 2017
01:17 PM GMT+8

Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Kenali (pic) will be succeeded by Zhejiang Geely's Li Chunrong as Proton CEO. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaDatuk Ahmad Fuaad Kenali (pic) will be succeeded by Zhejiang Geely's Li Chunrong as Proton CEO. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSHAH ALAM, Sept 29 — DRB-Hicom Bhd and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd (Geely) has appointed Li Chunrong as Perusahaan Otomobil Nasional Sdn Bhd’s (PONSB) new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective Oct 1, 2017.

Li will succeed Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Kenali who will end his tenure on Sept 30.

The newly appointed CEO Li said that the challenge would not be easy but he was looking forward to what has been in store for him.

“I am appointed to turn around Proton and I believe Proton will be revived as the number one local brand in the country and a leading brand in Asean,” he said during a press conference here today. — Bernama

