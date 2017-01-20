GE profit rises 36pc, but sales slow

The ticker and logo for General Electric Co is displayed on a screen at the post where it's traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, June 30, 2016. — Reuters picNEW YORK, JAN 20 — General Electric Co reported a 36 per cent jump in fourth-quarter earnings today, helped by strength in its power and renewable energy businesses, and it affirmed its growth and profit forecasts for 2017.

The Boston-based maker of power plants, aircraft engines, locomotives and medical equipment said revenue fell 2.4 per cent to US$33.1 billion, slightly below Wall Street expectations of US$33.6 billion.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to GE shareholders rose to US$3.48 billion, or 39 cents a share, from US$2.57 billion, or 26 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, earnings fell 2 per cent to 46 cents a share, matching the analysts’ average estimate compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

GE said in December it expected revenue growth of 3 per cent to 5 per cent this year, excluding acquisitions, figures it affirmed today.

Shares of GE were down 1.4 per cent at US$30.76 in premarket trading.

In the company’s oil and gas operation, sales fell 22 per cent to US$3.4 billion, and profit dropped 43 per cent to US$411 million, due to weakness in that sector.

Sales in the power plant business increased 20 per cent to US$8.5 billion, or 6 per cent excluding the benefits of its Alstom acquisition. The division booked US$11 billion in orders during the quarter, up 16 per cent from a year earlier, and profit rose 27 per cent. — Reuters