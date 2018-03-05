Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

GDB Holdings aims to raise RM43.8m from IPO

By JAMNY ROSLI

Monday March 5, 2018
10:57 AM GMT+8

UPDATED:
March 05, 2018
05:08 PM GMT+8

GDB managing director Cheah Ham Chie speaking during the launch of the company's IPO prospectus at JW Marriot Hotel, Kuala Lumpur March 5, 2018. — Malay Mail picGDB managing director Cheah Ham Chie speaking during the launch of the company's IPO prospectus at JW Marriot Hotel, Kuala Lumpur March 5, 2018. — Malay Mail picUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — GDB Holdings Bhd, a construction services firm, said today it plans to raise RM43.8 million from its initial public offering (IPO) to fund future expansion.

GDB managing director Cheah Ham Cheia said the proposed listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia would be to venture into other building segments such as hospitals, schools, and universities.

“In regards to the proposed listing, GDB plans to expand into civil and infrastructure construction services. Part of the proceed in our IPO would be allocated to purchase new machinery and equipment.

“We hope to establish an infrastructure project team within 12 months from listing,” he said at the press conference after the prospectus launch here.

As at February 6 this year, GDB’s order book stood at RM855 million, comprising projects such as Westside III, Etiqa Office Tower, AIRA Residence, and Menara Hap Seng.

The company has also registered with the Construction Industry Development Board of Malaysia as a Grade G7 contractor which allows it to tender for projects with unlimited value.

The application for GDB’s IPO opens today and will close on March 12 at 5pm, and it targets to list on the ACE Market on March 27.

