Gasoline gains, crude drops as Storm Harvey poised for comeback (VIDEO)

A woman holds her dog as she arrives to high ground after evacuating her home due to floods caused by Tropical Storm Harvey along Tidwell Road in east Houston, Texas, August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic HOUSTON, Aug 30 — Gasoline prices moved to a two-year high while crude slipped as traders braced for more cutbacks at Gulf Coast refineries with Tropical Storm Harvey set for a second landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border.

Motor fuel prices rose 4.2 per cent in New York, while WTI traded at the lowest level in five weeks. After shifting over the Gulf of Mexico late Monday, Harvey is now expected to regain strength before crashing ashore today near Port Arthur, Texas, where Motiva Enterprises LLC operates the largest US refinery.

The plant is currently said to be shutting.

“Port Arthur seems to be in the cross-hairs,” Bob Yawger, director of the futures division at Mizuho Securities USA Inc in New York, said in a telephone interview.

While people were optimistic overnight, “that sense of optimism is starting to go down the tubes”.

Oil has declined 7.4 per cent this month as investors weigh signs of rising global output against production cuts by some members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Harvey, meanwhile, has curbed crude demand with about 2.35 million barrels a day of crude and condensate capacity falling offline. Valero Energy Corp’s Port Arthur plant is also said to have shut two process units due to flooding and Exxon Mobil Corp’s Beaumont, Texas refinery is said in the process of shutting due to the flooding.

Concerns remain over the duration of the storm and how long these refinery outages will last, Rob Thummel, managing director and portfolio manager at Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC, which manages US$16 billion (RM68.26 billion) in energy-related assets, said by telephone.

Futures were little changed from the settlement after the industry-funded American Petroleum Institute was said to report US crude supplies fell by 5.78 million barrels last week.

West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery traded at US$46.42 a barrel at 4:39 p.m. after settling at US$46.44 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent rose 11 cents to end the session at US$52 on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The global benchmark traded at a premium of US$5.56 to WTI.

Gasoline for September delivery rose 7.1 cents to US$1.7833 a gallon. The gasoline crack spread, a rough measure of the profit from refining crude into gasoline, climbed to US$20.84 a barrel.

Corpus Christi, Texas, plants close to where Harvey originally hit landfall as a Level 4 Hurricane are now preparing for restart.

Flint Hills Resources LLC plans to restart its Corpus Christi West refinery, while Valero and Citgo Petroleum Corp were also said to be prepping their refineries in the area for restart. — Bloomberg