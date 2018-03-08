Gapurna Permai inks deal with Costa Coffee

Nor Izzati Mohamad Salim (second from right) and Clair Preston-Beer (second from left) sign the heads of terms agreement, witnessed by Costa International head of SEA franchise and new market Matt Kenley, and Costa Coffee Malaysia CEO Irfan Hamid (right). — Picture by Jamny RosliKUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Gapurna Permai Sdn Bhd (GPSB), a wholly owned-subsidiary of Oil Ehsan Sdn Bhd has entered into heads of terms agreement with United Kingdom (UK)’s coffee brand, Costa Coffee PLC (Costa).

The agreement is to imply the common understanding of both parties as the Master Franchisee in Malaysia.

Gapurna Permai director Nor Izzati Mohamad Salim said their focus will first be on opening a series of kiosks and coffee boutiques at major transportation hubs and shopping malls around Selangor and Kuala Lumpur in the first year.

“We are pleased to embark on this endeavour as Costa is a world class coffee brand and we are optimistic that Costa Coffee will be well received by all Malaysians,” she said in a statement today.

In addition, Costa managing director of Middle East and Asia Clair Preston-Beer said Gapurna Permai is well equipped with the required knowledge to bring UK’s coffee brand into Kuala Lumpur.

“This collaboration builds the fulfilment of Costa’s international growth ambitions, and allows us to serve customers around the world with our handcrafted coffee,” Preston-Beer added.