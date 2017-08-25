GameStop reports lower-than-expected quarterly profit

‘Grand Theft Auto IV’ video game boxes are displayed on a rack inside a GameStop store in New York prior to the midnight release of the video game April 28, 2008. ― Reuters picSAN FRANCISCO, Aug 25 ― GameStop Corp, the world's largest video game and gaming console retailer, reported a quarterly profit that narrowly missed estimates as growth in the company's technology brands business failed to live up to market expectations.

Shares of the company fell 7.6 per cent to US$20.13 (RM86.22) after the bell yesterday.

The company has been beefing up its technology brands unit, which includes AT&T and Apple authorized retail stores, to offset declines in video game sales at its outlets.

Although sales in the unit rose 7 per cent to US$188.3 million, they were still short of analysts' estimates of US$207.6 million, according to financial data and analytics firm FactSet. The business accounts for about 11.2 per cent of its total revenue.

“The (No.1) takeaway is that the Tech Brands business is a disaster, with sales per store down over US$30,000 for the quarter and with very low profitability,” Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter said.

However, Chief Financial Officer Robert Lloyd told Reuters that the much-awaited launch of new iPhones and the deal between AT&T Inc and Time Warner Inc would help the business in the near-term.

“The deal between AT&T and Time Warner will give us new products and services to offer in our stores,” Lloyd said.

GameStop operates 1,403 AT&T branded wireless retail stores under Spring Mobile and 50 Simply Mac branded stores, which sell Apple products.

Sales in GameStop's pre-owned video games business, accounting for about a third of its overall sales, fell 7.5 per cent to US$501.8 million ― their biggest drop in six quarters.

Sales of new video games at its stores also slipped 3.4 per cent to US$369.3 million in the second quarter ended July 29.

However, the continuing popularity of Nintendo Switch gaming console helped shore up sales in its new hardware business, which reported a 14.8 per cent jump in revenue to US$248.4 million.

The company's net income fell to US$22.2 million, or 22 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 29 from US$27.9 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, GameStop earned 15 cents per share.

Net sales rose 3.4 per cent to US$1.69 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to report a profit of 16 cents per share and revenue of US$1.64 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ― Reuters