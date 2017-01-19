Former VW CEO Winterkorn defends tenure in first speech since exit

Former Volkswagen chief executive Martin Winterkorn arrives to testify to a German parliamentary committee on the carmaker's emissions scandal in Berlin January 19, 2017. — Reuters picBERLIN, Jan 19 — Martin Winterkorn, the former chief executive officer of Volkswagen AG apologised for breaching the trust of millions of customers while defending his tenure, saying that the carmaker was always focused on quality and that he maintained an open-door policy.

In his first public appearance since being forced to resign amid the carmaker’s diesel scandal, Winterkorn described his departure as the most difficult moment of his life. The former CEO said he wasn’t directly involved in complying with emissions regulations and declined to say when he first learned of the cheating, citing an ongoing criminal probe.

“Let me say that I’m deeply upset that we disappointed millions of customers,” Winterkorn, 69, wearing a grey suit and striped burgundy tie, said in testimony before a parliamentary committee in Berlin into what the German government knew about Volkswagen’s emissions cheating. “For that I apologise.”

Winterkorn’s regretful demeanour contrasts with his reputation as a detail-obsessed executive who was known for upbraiding VW employees for even minor design flaws. An engineer who rose through the ranks at Volkswagen and built it into the world’s biggest carmaker, Winterkorn has seen his legacy tarnished by a scandal that’s cost the company €20.5 billion (RM97.2 billion) so far and led to the indictment in the US of six senior executives.

While Volkswagen has been forced to admit that the rigging of 11 million vehicles worldwide wasn’t restricted to a few rogue engineers as it initially claimed, it’s still unclear how much Winterkorn knew.

“Everyone who knows me knows that I’ve always placed great value on quality,” he said. “From the outside it’s difficult to understand how something like this could happen at a company that’s so focused on quality. Even I don’t.”

Winterkorn hasn’t appeared in public since Volkswagen released an awkward filmed apology from him on September 22, 2015. In the video, a visibly shaken Winterkorn looked anxiously into the camera and read a statement saying that he’s “endlessly sorry.” He resigned a day later. — Bloomberg