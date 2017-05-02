Former Fed chief Bernanke says 3pc US growth unlikely (VIDEO)

Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks during a press conference on June 19, 2013 at the Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON, May 2 — The former head of the US Federal Reserve yesterday cast doubt on the Trump administration promise to expand the economy by three per cent to create jobs and room for tax cuts.

“On a sustained basis, it’s certainly possible but probably not that likely,” Ben Bernanke during an appearance on CNBC.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, also on CNBC, reaffirmed the administration’s view that slashing taxes and regulation would fuel growth of three per cent or higher, repeating pledges he made last week when he unveiled a multi-trillion-dollar tax cut plan.

However, economists have said there is scant evidence that tax cuts pay for themselves by generating growth.

The White House website continues to tout Trump’s campaign promise of four per cent growth.

Bernanke acknowledged tax cuts could lead to faster growth in the short term.

“I think if there’s a big tax cut, for example, that lowers tax rates, you might have a bump because of the increased demand,” increased consumer spending,” he said.

But he said he doubted that could lead to longer-term growth.

“Probably not,” he said.

“I would take the under on that.”

The Commerce Department reported Friday that first-quarter growth had been the lowest in three years at 0.7 per cent.

But analysts said the first quarter of the year tends to run below average and this year growth was held down by seasonal adjustment calculations, so growth in the current quarter should be much higher. — AFP