Forex loss dims TNB’s Q1 results, pre-tax profit slips 7.77pc

The Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) logo is seen on a building in Kuala Lumpur April 29, 2016. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s (TNB) pre-tax profit for the first quarter ended November 30, 2016 slipped by 7.77 per cent to RM1.99 billion due to foreign exchange (forex) losses of RM225.4 million.

It posted a pre-tax profit of RM2.16 billion in the same quarter in 2015.

Revenue, however, rose by 5.3 per cent to RM11.24 billion, driven by 3.6 per cent unit electricity demand growth in Peninsula Malaysia.

The revenue in the same quarter of 2015 stood at RM10.67 billion, it said in a statement today.

Its President/Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Seri Azman Mohd, said the group continued to invest in capital expenditure that would ensure that the nation’s energy capacity requirement was met and the overall system efficiency, security and reliability were maintained.

Currently, three generation projects, with over 3,000 megawatt capacities, were being carried out. The projects are Manjung 5, Jimah East Power and Tembat.

These projects are due to be completed between 2017 and 2019 and its capital expenditure (capex) investment represented 45.4 per cent of the group’s total capex investment of RM2.07 billion in the quarter.

“We are confident of TNB’s prospects for future growth and more importantly, of its potential to provide shareholders with greater shareholder value through our aspiration of becoming a domestic and regional champion, or DRC.

“However, we are mindful of the prevailing challenges and risks in the current economic landscape, topics that are currently widely debated globally,” he said.

Azman said the board continued to remain cautious on the group’s prospect for financial year 2017.

On October 19, 2016 TNB made the first issuance of the international sukuk amounting to US$0.75 billion (RM3.3 billion) from its Multi-currency Sukuk Programme.

The sukuk issuance managed to ensure the sustainability of the group’s efficient balance sheet through improved debt to equity gearing ratio, which was recorded at 40.7 per cent for the first quarter of 2017 financial year as compared with 32.6 per cent recorded for the same quarter previously.

“TNB managed to secure the lowest ever 10-year coupon rate achieved by a Malaysian corporate at 3.24 per cent.

“This exhibits the confidence that the global markets have on TNB and thus, enable TNB to further tap into the liquidity of international markets to fund future growth, especially into the global markets,” he said. — Bernama