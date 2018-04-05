Foreigners to comprise only 30pc of ECRL workforce

File picture shows Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak witnessing the exchange of a memorandum of understanding in Beijing, May 13, 2017, for the second phase of the East Coast Rail Route (ECRL) and the oil and gas pipeline project from Sg Udang to Pengerang. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project targets to employ 70 per cent local workers while the rest of the workforce will be from China and other Asian countries.

In a statement today, Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) said 1,718 workers had been hired for the construction work so far.

“Of these, the number of Chinese workers is only 311 or 18 per cent of the total ECRL construction workforce at present,” an MRL spokesman said in response to news portal Malaysiakini’s report titled “ECRL to use China workers due to language, says govt”, published on April 3.

MRL is the owner of the ECRL project while China Communications Construction Company Ltd is the main contractor.

The statement said about 80,000 direct and indirect jobs would be created during the ECRL construction period.

The spokesman also said ECRL’s main contractor would continue to prioritise building materials from local firms.

“However, several machinery and specialised equipment such as tunnel boring machines need to be brought in from China and handled by experts to ensure that tunnel works at certain locations would run smoothly,” he added.

He noted that up to February this year, 215 local companies had participated in the ECRL construction project, comprising 26 consulting firms, 99 suppliers and 90 contractors. — Bernama