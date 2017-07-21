Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Ford to petition to avoid recall of 2.2 million vehicles

Friday July 21, 2017
11:49 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Princess Diana memorabilia to go on display at palaceThe Edit: Princess Diana memorabilia to go on display at palace

DPM: People should reject Opposition pact led by ‘gila talak’ leaderDPM: People should reject Opposition pact led by ‘gila talak’ leader

Klopp brushes off US$93m Barca bid for CoutinhoKlopp brushes off US$93m Barca bid for Coutinho

To be or not to be president again, Putin has yet to decideTo be or not to be president again, Putin has yet to decide

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A Ford logo is seen on the grill of a 2015 F-150 truck outside the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 13, 2014. — Reuters picA Ford logo is seen on the grill of a 2015 F-150 truck outside the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 13, 2014. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, July 21 — Ford Motor Co will petition to avoid an immediate recall of about 2.2 million vehicles with Takata air-bag inflators that the Japanese auto supplier declared defective last week, US regulators and the automaker said today.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Nissan Motor Co had agreed to recall 515,394 2007-2011 Versa cars after Takata declared 2.7 million vehicles to have potentially defective inflators.

A Ford spokesman said the automaker will file a petition requesting “to continue testing and analyzing our inflators.” — Reuters

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline