Focus on digitalisation to remain competitive, association tells retail chains

Thursday April 5, 2018
06:36 PM GMT+8

Picture shows Datuk Seri Gary Chua, president of the Malaysian Retail Chain Association (MRCA), April 5, 2018. — Picture by Ham Abu BakarPicture shows Datuk Seri Gary Chua, president of the Malaysian Retail Chain Association (MRCA), April 5, 2018. — Picture by Ham Abu BakarPETALING JAYA, April 5 — The Malaysia Retail Chain Association (MRCA) will place greater emphasis on digital retail membership as part of its embrace of digitalisation.

Following its 21st annual general meeting in Bangi last Wednesday, re-elected president Datuk Seri Garry Chua reiterated his six-point action plan to move MCRA forward.

They included reinforcing the MCRA’s Academy Training, first-priority business support and preference given to all targeted 450 quality fellow members, reinforcing corporate social responsibility initiatives via the MRCA Foundation, and mentoring MRCA youth talents as future leaders.

Chua said the digital retail membership is in line with the government’s Economic Transformation Programme to encourage collaboration between industrial partners and public bodies such as Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation, the Ministry of Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism, SME Corp, and Tourism Malaysia.

