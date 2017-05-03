Last updated -- GMT+8

F&N sees higher Q2 pre-tax profit of RM116.8m

Wednesday May 3, 2017
Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd reported a rise in its pre-tax profit for the second quarter. — file picFraser & Neave Holdings Bhd reported a rise in its pre-tax profit for the second quarter. — file picKUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd’s (F&N) pre-tax profit for the second quarter ended March 31, 2017 rose to RM116.8 million from RM107.6 million recorded in the same period last year.

Revenue decreased to RM992.7 million from RM1.01 billion previously, according to its filing to Bursa Malaysia today.

Moving forward, the group said input costs in subsequent quarters for Thailand and Malaysia were expected to increase following the uptrend in packaging, milk powder and sugar prices.

Despite these challenges, the management would continue to be vigilant and responsive to changes in the external environment and take necessary action to maintain sustainable growth in revenue and profitability, it said. — Bernama

