Flooding knocks out US refineries, crude hit by supply disruptions

A man walks through floods waters and onto the main road after surveying his property which was hit by Hurricane Harvey in Rockport, Texas. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Aug 29 ― Flooding from tropical storm Harvey caused ongoing large-scale US refinery outages today, while crude prices rose on the back of supply disruptions in Colombia and Libya.

Refinery shutdowns from the storm helped push US gasoline prices to US$1.7799 (RM7.59) per gallon yesterday, the most since 2015, although they receded slightly to US$1.7342 per gallon by 0648 GMT today.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 30 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to US$46.87 a barrel, after falling more than 2 per cent in the previous session.

International Brent crude futures were up 29 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at US$52.18 per barrel.

Massive floods caused by Harvey forced several US Gulf coast refineries to close, and while some refineries were starting to prepare for re-starts, heavy rains are expected to last through Wednesday after already causing catastrophic flooding in Houston.

Harvey, which has been downgraded to a tropical storm from a hurricane, has affected oil refiners more than crude producers.

“Around 2-3 million bpd of refining capacity is offline or in the process of shutting down... (and) more than 500,000 bpd of oil production... is offline,” Barclays bank said.

It added that the storm's impact would “linger for several more weeks.”

Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at futures brokerage AxiTrader said the refinery outages would “see crude inventories build up.”

The United States has 141 oil refineries as of January 1, with a total capacity of 18.6 million bpd, according to the Energy Information Administration. Texas is home to 30 of those with a capacity of 5.7 million bpd.

The expected US crude build-up today widened the WTI discount to Brent to US$5.64 per barrel, its widest in over two years.

“Rising US production, domestic refinery blending constraints, and the end of (the) driving season combined to depress WTI,” ING bank said.

Crude markets were also looking at disruptions in Libya and Colombia.

In Libya, the 120,000 bpd Zawiya oil refinery was working at only half its capacity due to the shutdown at the Sharara oilfield, according to a refinery source.

Sharara, which at 280,000 bpd is the OPEC member's largest oilfield, has been shut for around a week because of militia blocking a pipeline linking it to the Zawiya oil terminal.

In Colombia, a bomb attack by leftist ELN rebel group has halted pumping operations along the country's second-largest oil pipeline, the 210,000 bpd Cano-Limon Covenas, sources from the military and state oil company Ecopetrol said.

Despite these disruptions, crude remains in ample supply, resulting in low prices.

“We are thus lowering our Brent oil price estimates to US$55 per barrel from US$60 per barrel in 4Q17 (and) to US$57 per barrel from US$64 per barrel in 2018,” Jefferies bank said. ― Reuters