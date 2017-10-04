Fitch unit: Ringgit was best performing Asian currency last month

The ringgit was the region’s best performing currency over September 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — BMI Research has picked the Malaysian ringgit as the region’s best performing currency over the past month, as it continues its recovery against the US dollar this year.

The research house said Malaysia will likely average around RM4.25 to the dollar by the end of this year, backed by improving local fiscal conditions, stabilising political situation, and undervalued exchange rate.

“The Malaysian ringgit continues to be our favourite in the region as its appreciatory trend will be supported by a stabilising political outlook, an improving fiscal position, and its undervaluation,” the Fitch Group unit said in a report.

The firm compared ringgit to the New Zealand dollar, which it said is facing, among others, political uncertainty following an inconclusive general elections on September 23.

BMI said ringgit is expected to hit an average at RM4.15 to US dollar next year, compared to RM4.22 now.

Last month, BMI maintained its positive outlook on the government’s fiscal position, noting there is “extremely low” risk of Malaysia defaulting on its credit as the political situation is stabilising with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak fully in control ahead of the 14th general election.

In a separate report, BMI said the chaos among opposition parties will divide their support base to the benefit of the ruling BN and the entrenched BN’s image as “a stable and reliable government that provides for the people” bodes well for both the political landscape and business environment.