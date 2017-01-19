Last updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 12:35 pm GMT+8

First Chinese freight train arrives in London (VIDEO)

Thursday January 19, 2017
11:13 AM GMT+8

The journey took 18 days and it marks a milestone in China’s push to build commercial links across Asia and Europe. Minister Theresa May has called Britain’s relationship with China “golden” as the country prepares to leave the European Union. — Reuters video screengrabThe journey took 18 days and it marks a milestone in China’s push to build commercial links across Asia and Europe. Minister Theresa May has called Britain’s relationship with China “golden” as the country prepares to leave the European Union. — Reuters video screengrabLONDON, Jan 19 — China’s first freight train to London pulled in yesterday (January 18) at Barking station, east London, ending a 7,500 mile journey from Yiwu in China’s east.

The journey took 18 days and it marks a milestone in China’s push to build commercial links across Asia and Europe.

Kazakhstan, Russia and a host of European countries were en route.

On board was a cargo of household items, clothes and fabrics in 68 containers.

London is now the 15th European city to have a direct rail link with China; part of its “One Belt, One Road” project, launched in 2013.

Prime Minister Theresa May has called Britain’s relationship with China “golden” as the country prepares to leave the European Union. — Reuters

