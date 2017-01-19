First Chinese freight train arrives in London (VIDEO)

The journey took 18 days and it marks a milestone in China's push to build commercial links across Asia and Europe. LONDON, Jan 19 — China's first freight train to London pulled in yesterday (January 18) at Barking station, east London, ending a 7,500 mile journey from Yiwu in China's east.

Kazakhstan, Russia and a host of European countries were en route.

On board was a cargo of household items, clothes and fabrics in 68 containers.

London is now the 15th European city to have a direct rail link with China; part of its “One Belt, One Road” project, launched in 2013.

Prime Minister Theresa May has called Britain's relationship with China "golden" as the country prepares to leave the European Union.