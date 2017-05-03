Firefly says cut Penang flights due to weak ringgit, competition

Firefly chief executive officer Ignatius Ong says the low cost carrier arm has stopped direct flights to Koh Samui, Krabi and Medan from Penang since end of 2016. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, May 3 — Malaysia Airlines Berhad’s budget arm Firefly discontinued three flights from Penang due to the weak ringgit and fierce competition.

The airline stopped the direct flights to Koh Samui, Krabi and Medan from Penang since the end of 2016.

“In addition to strong competition, the depreciating ringgit against the US dollar has affected the company,” Firefly chief executive officer Ignatius Ong said at a media event at China House here today.

“It costs us about RM150 per passenger for a one-hour flight but our competitor is charging much lower, so we are facing stiff competition due to their pricing,” he said, adding that the three flights had only been profitable during school holidays.

Ong today addressed rumours of a restructuring at Firefly, saying the firm was only modifying its flight schedules.

The company already reduced its fleet of 18 ATR 72 turboprop aircrafts down to 12 last year.

“After we took out six aircraft, we have to remove the three routes,” he said.

Despite cutting the routes, Firefly aims to reach its target of hitting 1.25 million passengers this year. Last year, the airline recorded 1.2 million passengers with 18 aircrafts.

Ong said the airline has introduced several value-added services to combat the competition, such as the FY e-wallet, a loyalty programme for frequent flyers where consumers can purchase credits and be rewarded 20 per cent extra, and the FY c-wallet for corporate travellers.

Other services include an online store as well as travel and auto insurance.