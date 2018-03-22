Finance, banking-related counters lift Bursa at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Bursa Malaysia was higher at mid-afternoon today, lifted by gains on banking-related heavyweights.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 8.08 points higher at 1,873.88 from yestersday's close of 1,865.8.

The key index opened 0.03 of-a-point higher at 1,865.83.

Losers led gainers 431 to 352, with 390 counters unchanged, 720 untraded and 25 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.64 billion shares worth RM1.07 billion.

Public Bank led the gainers among banking heavyweights, chalking up 30 sen to RM23.98, Maybank perked 12 sen to RM10.40, Hong Leong added 10 sen to RM18.80, Hong Leong Financial climbed eight sen to RM19.28 and AMMB gained one sen to RM4.17.

Of the actively-traded stocks, Sapura Energy added four sen to 55.5 sen, while SKH Consortium, DBE Gurney, Sumatec and Nexgram were flat at 8.5 sen, 3.5 sen, 6.5 sen and five sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index increased 43.71 points to 13,141.25, the FBMT 100 Index was 47.159 points firmer at 12,912.64 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 24.03 points to 13,279.59.

The FBM 70 rose 28.09 points to 15,650.51 and the FBM Ace was 18.63 points higher at 5,804.47.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index surged 120.57 points to 18,271.33 and the Plantation Index was 23.6 points better at 8,038.1.

The Industrial Index, however, declined 7.98 points to 3,268.8. — Bernama