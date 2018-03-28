Fin Min: Thailand should not raise interest rates this year

A Thailand Baht note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters picBANGKOK, March 28 — Thailand should not raise interest rates this year because economic growth is not yet broad-based and inflation is below the central bank’s target range, the finance minister said this morning.

Minister Apisak Tantivorawong was speaking before the Bank of Thailand announces its monetary policy decision, due this morning and widely expected to keep its policy rate at 1.5 per cent.

Apisak also told reporters he expected exports to grow as forecast this year because any global trade war should have little impact on Thailand. — Reuters