Fiat Chrysler, Toyota, Daimler lead European car sales rise

Among major automotive groups, Toyota recorded the biggest monthly rise with a 12.9 per cent gain, followed by Fiat Chrysler with 7.9 per cent and Daimler with 4.2 per cent. — Reuters picBERLIN, July 14 ― European car sales edged up 2.1 per cent in June, with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Toyota posting strong gains amid mixed signals from the region's top five markets, according to industry data published today.

Registrations rose to 1.54 million cars last month in the European Union (EU) and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries, Brussels-based industry body ACEA said, from 1.51 million a year earlier. Half-year sales were up 4.6 per cent to 8.46 million autos.

In the 28-nation EU excluding Malta, registrations climbed 2.1 per cent to 1.49 million vehicles, the highest level since 2007, the last year before the region's six-year slump.

Still grappling with its diesel emissions scandal, Volkswagen, Europe's largest carmaking group, saw deliveries rising 2.7 per cent. Growth was held back by a 0.5 per cent gain at the core namesake brand and a 1.4 per cent drop at luxury division Audi.

French rivals PSA Peugeot Citroen and Renault grew 3.9 and 3 per cent respectively while General Motors' Opel division declined 6.9 per cent as it nears its acquisition by PSA.

Registrations fell in the region's two largest markets Germany and Britain, by 3.5 per cent and 4.8 per cent, while Italy, France and Spain posted gains of 12.9 per cent, 1.6 per cent and 6.5 per cent respectively, according to ACEA. ― Reuters