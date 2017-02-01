Fiat Chrysler, GM lead sales declines as US auto market cools

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and General Motors Co led automakers reporting declining US sales in January. — Reuters pic NEW YORK, Feb 1 — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and General Motors Co led automakers reporting declining US sales in January, in line with analysts projecting the auto market may have cooled following a blistering pace that closed out another record year.

Deliveries fell 11 per cent for Fiat Chrysler and 3.8 per cent at GM, while Ford Motor Co’s car and light truck sales slipped 0.7 per cent. Nissan Motor Co reported a surprise gain and joined Fiat Chrysler and Ford in beating analysts estimates.

“Exceptionally strong sales to close out 2016 led to a slow start in January, but additional incentives towards the end of the month helped pick up the slack,” said Eric Lyman, chief industry analyst for ALG, which sets residual values for leased vehicles.

The US economy remains healthy, with companies adding workers and confidence still high despite slipping from December. Consumers will count on President Donald Trump and Congress to deliver on promises to boost employment and growth, which would contribute to the auto market’s prospects for an unprecedented eighth straight year of expansion.

Auto sales probably slowed in January to a seasonally adjusted annualised rate of about 17.3 million vehicles, according to the average of 11 analyst estimates, from 17.9 million a year earlier. The pace was 18.4 million in December, the best in more than a decade.

GM said the light vehicle sales rate may have been 17.6 million in January in its e-mailed statement. Ford predicted a pace in the low- to mid-17 million range, including medium- and heavy-duty trucks.

VW seen gaining

The biggest gainer among major automakers will probably be Volkswagen AG, which is rebounding amid a buyback programme involving its diesel models. Combined sales of the VW and Audi brands may rise 20 per cent, according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts. Honda Motor Co was the only other large automaker projected to report an increase, with analysts estimating a gain of 4 per cent.

Deliveries of Ford’s F-Series, which is coming off the 40th consecutive year as the best-selling truck in the US, climbed about 13 per cent last month. Nissan’s Rogue, which displaced the Altima sedan as the company’s US top-seller last year for the first time, surged 46 per cent in January. Ram pickup deliveries rose 3.7 per cent, blunting the impact of Fiat Chrysler ending sedan production at two US plants. GM said it set a new January record for average transaction prices as it dialled back spending on incentives.

“It’s tricky to use January as a bellwether for how auto sales will trend for the year,” said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of industry analysis for Edmunds.com. “It’s the lowest volume month and only accounts for 6 per cent of annual sales on average.” — Bloomberg