FGV’s shares up on positive future plans

In a news report on Saturday, Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid said he would do his level best to turn around FGV while adding value to the global agricultural and agri-commodities company. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd’s (FGV) shares on Bursa Malaysia gained traction in the early trade today as its new Chairman, Datuk Wira Azhar Abdul Hamid, pledged to turn around the company as well as resolve the issues within the group.

As at 10.19am, the counter rose seven sen to RM1.71 with 13.45 million shares traded.

Azhar is scheduled to chair two meetings on his first day in the office today.

He will have his first meeting with the key management staff, followed by the second meeting at 3pm with the board members.

In a news report on Saturday, Azhar said, he would do his level best to turn around FGV while adding value to the global agricultural and agri-commodities company.

“The first thing to do is to restore confidence in the company and also to make sure that everything is done the right way … so, if there is any grey area we need to sort it out.

“And I also want to make sure that we resolve the issue related to the chief executive officer as quickly as possible,” he said. — Bernama