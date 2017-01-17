Last updated Tuesday, January 17, 2017 2:27 pm GMT+8

FGV shares down after ruling out privatisation talks

Tuesday January 17, 2017
11:51 AM GMT+8

The Felda logo is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, December 28, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaThe Felda logo is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, December 28, 2016. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV) shares eased in the morning session today on dismissal of privatisation talks.

At 10.34am, FGV declined three sen to RM1.72 with 3.47 million shares changing hands.

FGV in a filing to Bursa Malaysia yesterday ruled out any talks about a possible privatisation.

“After making due enquiries with Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) as the major shareholder, FGV was informed that there has been no discussion on this matter at their board level,” it said.

The world’s third largest plantation company by hectarage said it had also not received any proposal from other shareholders on the same matter.

Felda and its associates collectively own the biggest stake in FGV at 36.69 per cent.

Among the institutional funds still holding a stake in FGV are Lembaga Tabung Haji (7.78 per cent), Retirement Fund Inc (4.98 per cent) and Amanahraya Trustees Bhd (4.13 per cent). — Bernama

