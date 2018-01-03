FGV receives RSPO certification for eight mill complexes

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV) has received the Roundtable Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) Principles and Criteria (P&C)certification for eight mill complexes at the end of 2017.

In a statement today, it said the eight mill complexes were expected to produce over 200,000 tonnes of Certified Sustainable Palm Oil (CSPO) and almost 60,000 tonnes of Certified Sustainable Palm Kernel Oil (CSPK).

“Aside from capitalising on the premium offered, FGV will be able to access markets in the European Union and North America, as well as, customers demanding for certified palm oil products.

“Back in May 2016, while remaining a member of RSPO, FGV had withdrawn its RSPO P&C certificates of its mill complexes, acknowledging that there were labour and social issues along its supply chain that needed to be addressed,” it said.

Group President and Chief Executive Officer Datuk Zakaria Arshad said the group aimed to certify another eight mill complexes by March and more than 30 mill complexes would be audited by RSPO and Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) by the end-December.

“One of our key strategies has been the introduction of our Group Sustainability Policy (GSP) which applies throughout our operations, subsidiaries and contractors to address the gaps and create a more inclusive supply chain.

“The GSP places greater emphasis on enhancing value to our shareholders and stakeholders in a sustainable and inclusive manner,” he said, adding that FGV planned to certify its 70 palm oil mills complexes to RSPO and the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) by the end-2021. — Bernama