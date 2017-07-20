FGV COO Khairil Anuar assumes CEO duties

Felda Global Ventures Holdings Berhad (FGV) today appointed its Chief Operating Officer Datuk Khairil Anuar Aziz as the officer-in-charge for the company. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Felda Global Ventures Holdings Berhad (FGV) today appointed its Chief Operating Officer Datuk Khairil Anuar Aziz as the officer-in-charge for the company, who will effectively assume the duties of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and as Group President.

In an announcement made in a Bursa filing today, the company said that it has also disbanded the three-member Board Executive Committee that was previously assuming the day-to-day running of the company.

Khairil Anuar has been with FGV since 2012, and is a second generation Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) settler.

FGV is expected to make a decision regarding the fate of its current group president and CEO Datuk Zakaria Arshad by the end of August.

Zakaria has been suspended since June pending a probe into certain deals under Delima Oil Products Sdn Bhd, which is a subsidiary of FGV.

Since Zakaria’s suspension, FGV’s chairman Tan Sri Isa Samad was also removed from his position and was made as Land Public Transport Commission chairman instead.