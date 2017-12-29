Fernandes says AirAsia to house all airlines businesses under one entity

File picture shows AirAsia Group Chief Executive Officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes (second left) during the launching of AirAsia captains’ books at Fahrenheit88, Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur, October 7, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — AirAsia Berhad boss Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said today the low-cost carrier will house all its airline companies under one listed vehicle soon.

He said this during the listing of its Indonesian operations (IAA) on the Indonesian Stock Exchange today.

He had first made the call during the reorganisation announcement of AirAsia’s top staff early last month.

In a Twitter post this morning, Fernandes said subsequent to the public listing, IAA will raise additional capital and make it a billion dollar company.

“Big day IAA is public. I think only the second public airline in Indonesia. Stage two capital raise. Billion dollar company soon. And analysts valued it as zero and asked us to close it down. Take the long view. Huge growth. [Philippines] next, then we combine all into one listed vehicle,” he said.

Fernandes has been telling the media that the public listing of Philippines AirAsia Inc is expected to happen in 2018, and his ultimate plan is to form a public listed Asean holding company to own all airlines under AirAsia.

In August this year, AirAsia announced its plan to inject 57.25 per cent of IAA shares into Jakarta-listed logistics and warehousing firm PT Rimau Multi Putra Pratama TBK via a debt-and-share-swap deal.

AirAsia International Ltd executive director Rozman Omar reportedly said after the completion of the public listing, AirAsia has an effective interest of 48 per cent in the listed entity, through direct and indirect interest. During the reorganisation announcement last month, Rozman was put in charge to spearhead the move to house all airline businesses of the low-cost carrier under one listed vehicle.

Meanwhile, Fernandes on Dec 13 had said AirAsia shares were worth RM6.

He had tweeted: “I told analysts we were worth RM3 when we were 70 sen. Now I say we are worth RM6. There is no airline that has as much growth as AirAsia with a huge digital strategy that has assets worth more than our present market capitalisation.”

At 3.00pm, AirAsia stood at RM3.35, gaining two sen , giving it a market capitalisation of RM11.19 billion.