Fernandes not resigning, says AirAsia

Monday March 5, 2018
03:52 PM GMT+8

AirAsia denies a hoax story of Group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes (pic) resigning to join the tech sector. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaAirAsia denies a hoax story of Group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes (pic) resigning to join the tech sector. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — AirAsia has strongly denied news that AirAsia Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and AirAsia X Co-Group CEO, Tan Sri Tony Fernandes is resigning to enter the financial technology sector.

In a statement today, the airline advised members of the public and media to disregard screenshots of a hoax CNN story, titled, "Tony Fernandes Leaves Air Asia, Jumps On Financial Tech" circulating on social media.

It said Fernandes remained committed to AirAsia and would continue to oversee its strategic direction and business operations.

“Had many scams on me. This is the best fake news. The reality is (a) long way to go before I leave AirAsia, and AirAsia is investing big in FinTech. Some very valuable assets coming,” Fernandes tweeted in response. — Bernama

