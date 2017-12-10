Felcra disburses RM101.48m dividend to 70,856 settlers

BANTING, Dec 10 — Felcra Berhad (Felcra), an agency under the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKLW), today announced the distribution of RM101.48 million in the second interim dividend payout this year to 70,856 participants of its plantation schemes nationwide.

Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the interim dividends were paid out in three stages, namely the first before Hari Raya, the second before the beginning of the school year followed by final dividend payout.

“Gross profit generated until September 2017 is RM406.07 million, and after mandatory deductions, including repayments of debts to the federal and state governments and to the replanting fund, the net profit that can be distributed is RM101.48 million,” he told a news conference in conjunction with Felcra Berhad Settlers’ Interim Dividend Distribution 2/2017 ceremony at the Mara Banting College here today.

Also present were Felcra chairman Datuk Bung Moktar Radin and about 500 settlers from Felcra Bukit Changgang in Sepang.

Ismail Sabri added that on average, for every 0.99 hectares (2.471 acres) of land, a Felcra settler would receive a dividend of RM3,000 from tomorrow onwards.

He added that his ministry was ready to discuss with any state government with suitable land to be developed in its efforts to open opportunities for more youths to become Felcra participants.

“It is an encouragement for the youth to venture into plantations and commodities that promise good returns,” he said. — Bernama