FedEx to raise shipping rates for some services

A package of the FedEx courier delivery services company is pictured in this June 8, 2017 illustration photo. ― Reuters picNEW YORK, Sept 19 ― Package delivery company FedEx Corp said yesterday it would raise shipping rates for some of its services from January 1.

FedEx Express rates will go up by an average of 4.9 per cent for US domestic, export and import services, while FedEx One Rate pricing will increase by 3.5 per cent.

The company said rates of FedEx Ground and FedEx Home Delivery will also rise by an average of 4.9 per cent.

FedEx Freight and SmartPost shipping rates will also change. ― Reuters