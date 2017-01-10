FBM KLCI remains in positive territory at mid-afternoon

At 3.10pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.55 points better at 1,669.45 from yesterday’s close of 1,667.9. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Bursa Malaysia’s benchmark index remained in positive territory at mid-afternoon today, with consumer stocks leading the top gainers’ list.

It opened 0.46 of-a-point higher at 1,668.36.

However, a dealer said, the market sentiment was still cautious as losers outpaced gainers 362 to 322, with 376 counters unchanged, 665 untraded and 18 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.86 billion shares worth RM1.2 billion.

Among the top gainers were Dutch Lady, which improved 44 sen to RM54.96, BAT advanced 26 sen to RM45.68 and Latitude rose 19 sen to RM5.39.

Top losers, on the other hand, were Petronas Gas (-38 sen to RM21.02), TNB (-14 sen to RM13.78) and Tahps (-10 sen to RM6.50).

Among heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM8.26, Public Bank added two sen to RM20.02 and Petronas Chemicals eased two sen to RM7.18.

For actives, Sumatec lost 1.5 sen to eight sen, Hovid edged down half-a-sen to 29.5 sen and Hibiscus Petroleum was unchanged at 47.5 sen.

Meanwhile, ACE market debutant HLT Global Bhd rose 10.5 sen to 55.5 sen, with 29.7 million shares traded.

At the opening bell, the stock rose 10 sen to 55 sen with 5.37 million shares traded.

The FBMT 100 Index gained 9.58 points to 11,373.33, FBM Emas Shariah Index was 10.22 points lower at 12,220.9, the FBM added 7.48 points at 13,231.9 and the FBM Ace soared 59.62 points to 4,976.84.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index jumped 45.98 points to 14,668.93, Industrial Index decreased 11.18 points to 3,163.46 and the Plantation Index was 10.88 points better at 7,902.99. — Bernama