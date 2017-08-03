FBM KLCI opens lower on lack of buying interest

An investor monitors share market prices at a brokerage firm in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 24, 2015. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) futures contract (FKLI) on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives opened lower on lack of buying interest.

At 9.36am, August 2017 was one point easier at 1,765.0, September 2017 inched down 0.5 of-a-point to 1,767.0 and December 2017 fell 1.5 points to 1,766.0 while March 2018 was flat at 1,765.5.

Turnover amounted to 397 lots with open interest totalling 27,027 contracts.

The underlying benchmark FBM KLCI was 1.22 points lower at 1,769.39 after 36 minutes of trading. — Bernama