Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

FBM KLCI opens lower on lack of buying interest

Thursday August 3, 2017
09:46 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

It’s chocolate factory or cocoa farm in Malaysian growth toss-upIt’s chocolate factory or cocoa farm in Malaysian growth toss-up

Tennessee bride shoots at husband just hours after saying ‘I do’Tennessee bride shoots at husband just hours after saying ‘I do’

The Edit: Bjork teases new album releaseThe Edit: Bjork teases new album release

The Edit: World’s blind population to soarThe Edit: World’s blind population to soar

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

An investor monitors share market prices at a brokerage firm in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 24, 2015. — Reuters picAn investor monitors share market prices at a brokerage firm in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 24, 2015. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) futures contract (FKLI) on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives opened lower on lack of buying interest. 

At 9.36am,  August 2017 was one point easier at 1,765.0, September 2017 inched down 0.5 of-a-point to 1,767.0 and December 2017 fell 1.5 points to 1,766.0 while March 2018 was flat at 1,765.5. 

Turnover amounted to 397 lots with open interest totalling 27,027 contracts.

The underlying benchmark FBM KLCI  was 1.22 points lower at 1,769.39 after 36 minutes of trading.  — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline