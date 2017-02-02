FBM KLCI lower in early session on losses in heavyweights

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 ― The benchmark index, FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI), was lower in the early session today, dragged down by losses in heavyweights such as Maybank and Tenaga Nasional.

At 9.15am, the FBM KLCI stood at 1,669.15, down 2.39 points from 1,671.54 recorded at Tuesday’s close.

Earlier, the index opened 1.14 points weaker at 1,670.4.

The market resumed trading today after being closed for the Federal Territory holiday yesterday.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 185 to 100, while 210 counters were unchanged, 1,190 untraded and 16 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 159.67 million shares worth RM117.06 million.

Hong Leong Investment Bank Research expected the benchmark index to engage in a brief consolidation after surging 1.8 per cent in January to neutralise its current overbought position.

“Overall, trading momentum may switch to lower-liners and small-capitalised stocks after their recent retracements,” HLIB Research said in a note today.

Among heavyweights, Maybank fell six sen to RM8.16, Tenaga declined 22 sen to RM13.18 while Public Bank was flat at RM20.10.

On actives, Hibiscus Petroleum added two sen to 49 sen, IFCA MSC rose half-a-sen to 38.5 sen and AirAsia eased two sen to RM2.53.

The FBM Emas Index was 0.94 of-a-point lower at 11,740.35, FBMT100 Index lost 3.27 points to 11,437.4 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index went down 7.51 points to 12,220.08.

The FBM Ace perked 17.95 points to 4,959.73 and the FBM 70 rose 46.16 points to 13,559.61.

On a sectoral basis, the Plantation Index gained 45.31 points to 7,964.91, the Finance Index declined 3.86 points to 14,796.96 and the Industrial Index trimmed 0.52 of-a-point to 3,202.37. ― Bernama