FBM KLCI ends lower

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ended lower today, pressured by losses in most heavyweights.

At 5 pm, the FBM KLCI fell 2.75 points or 0.16 per cent to 1,759.09 from yesterday’s close of 1,761.84.

The index opened 1.28 points lower at 1,760.56 and moved between 1,757.61 and 1,761.16 throughout the day.

However, the broader market was higher as investors nibbled on the lower liners.

Gainers outpaced losers by 487 to 360, while 374 counters were unchanged, 629 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Volume surged to 3.15 billion units worth RM2.06 billion from 2.25 billion units worth RM1.83 billion on Wednesday.

Among heavyweights, Petronas Chemicals added one sen to RM7.32, Axiata was flat at RM5.30, Maybank and Sime Darby shed one sen each to RM9.54 and RM9.04, respectively, TNB declined four sen to RM14.24, and Public Bank eased two sen to RM20.56.

The FBM Emas Index inched down 0.48 of-a-point to 12,556.17, the FBMT 100 Index trimmed 4.73 points to 12,209.27, the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 8.27 points to 12,804.18, the FBM 70 advanced 47.95 points to 15,065.61, and the FBM Ace slipped 27.01 points at 6,615.72.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index rose 4.34 points to 7,915.44, the Finance Index slid 7.31 points to 16,558.07 and the Industrial Index edged down 0.82 of-a-point to 3,203.25.

Among active counters, Hibiscus Petroleum rose 4.5 sen to 66.5 sen, Sino Hua-An International went up two sen to 24 sen, Borneo Oil was flat at 10 sen, Palette Multimedia fell one sen to 33.5 sen, and Hubline inched down half-a-sen to 11 sen.

The Main Market volume increased to 2.24 billion units worth RM1.88 billion from 1.22 billion units worth RM1.61 billion yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market declined to 777.60 million shares valued at RM174.02 million from 854.18 million shares valued at RM193.59 million yesterday.

Warrants volume was lower at 125.58 million units worth RM11.38 million from 174.99 million units worth RM25.03 million.

Consumer products accounted for 63.92 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (672.76 million), construction (91.73 million), trade and services (706.89 million), technology (82.38 million), infrastructure (9.09 million), SPAC (3.59 million), finance (35.92 million), hotels (1.35 million), properties (513.22 million), plantations (53.24 million), mining (29,000), REITs (2.95 million), and closed/fund (47,600). — Bernama