FBM KLCI closes higher

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Gains in heavyweights lifted the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) to close higher for the second consecutive day today, amid weak sentiment in the broader market.

At 5 pm, the FBM KLCI ended 5.48 points higher at 1,770.61 against Tuesday’s close of 1,765.13, after moving between 1,767.80 and 1,771.32 throughout the day.

The market bellwether opened 3.25 points higher at 1,768.38 this morning.

On the broader market, losers trounced gainers by 446 to 384, with 364 counters unchanged, 622 untraded and 24 others suspended.

A dealer said sentiment in the local bourse could remain cautious in the near term sans any fresh catalyst in the trading environment.

Volume eased slightly to 1.80 billion units worth RM1.74 billion from 1.82 billion units worth RM2.24 billion on Tuesday.

Of the heavyweights, Petronas Chemicals gained five sen to RM6.98, Genting Bhd jumped nine sen to RM9.75, Axiata and Maxis were three sen higher at RM4.69 and RM5.73, respectively, and Digi was flat at RM4.81.

Among actives, Frontken improved one sen to 40.5 sen, IFCA MSC went up 1.5 sen to 41 sen, JAG edged up half-a-sen to 15 sen, AT Systematization was flat at four sen and Systech fell two sen to 41.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index increased 36.21 points to 12,606.66, FBMT 100 Index expanded 37.44 points to 12,253.82, FBM Emas Shariah Index was 35.08 points higher at 12,742.41, the FBM 70 improved 43.98 points to 14,987.29 and FBM Ace fell 88.79 points to 6,462.53.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index advanced 40.63 points to 16,793.72, the Industrial Index was 22.24 points higher at 3,275.55 and the Plantation Index declined 4.51 points to 7,839.29.

The Main Market turnover fell to 886.44 million shares worth RM1.53 billion from 1.07 billion shares worth RM2.05 billion on Tuesday.

Warrants increased to 309.73 million units valued at RM49.58 million from 266.68 million units valued at RM15.44 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market went up to 599.97 million shares worth RM164.54 million from 476.46 million shares worth RM168.24 million.

Consumer products accounted for 41.89 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (216.38 million), construction (60.23 million), trade and services (378.37 million), technology (37.59 million), infrastructure (8.98 million), SPAC (250,100), finance (51.87 million), hotels (4.22 million), properties (63.68 million), plantations (15.15 million), mining (97,400), REITs (7.72 million) and closed/fund (10,500). — Bernama