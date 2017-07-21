FBM KLCI closes at intra-day high

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ended at an intra-day high as traders embarked on last minute buying in what had been a choppy trading day.

At 5pm, the benchmark index closed at 1,759.16, advancing 3.53 points, after moving between 1,752.40 and 1,759.16 throughout the day.

It opened 0.92 of-a-point better at 1,756.55 from yesterday’s close of 1,755.63.

Market breadth improved with gainers outpacing losers 435 to 384, with 385 counters unchanged, 623 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Total volume jumped to 1.86 billion shares worth RM1.78 billion from 1.72 billion shares worth RM2.01 billion yesterday.

Regionally, bourses traded mixed, with the Singapore Straits Times Index gaining 0.41 per cent to 3,306.62, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.22 per cent to 20,099.75 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.10 per cent to 26,712.27.

Among index-linked counters, Maybank bagged one sen to RM9.63, Tenaga improved four sen to RM14.12, PBBank was flat at RM20.36 and Sime Darby declined two sen to RM9.54.

Of the actives, MLab was two sen lower at 20 sen, MPay shed two sen to 28 sen, Glotec edged up half-a-sen at 6.5 sen and IWCity increased nine sen to RM1.48.

The FBM Emas Index rose 23.29 points to 12,540.01, the FBM Emas Shariah Index was up by 16.13 points to 12,719.89 and the FBMT 100 Index improved 20.72 points to 12,179.68.

The FBM 70 increased 11.48 points to 14,915.89, the FBM Ace, however, fell by 53.54 points to 6,755.48.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index was 8.71 points better at 3,275.14 as the Finance Index gained 15.81 points to 16,671.14.But, the Plantation Index dipped 0.15 points to 7,871.35.

The Main Market turnover rose to 1.86 billion shares worth RM1.78 billion from 1.21 billion shares worth RM1.89 billion yesterday.

Warrants rose to 138.0 million units worth RM14.2 million from 89.09 million units valued at RM8.87 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market also improved to 554.56 million shares worth RM131.95 million from 414.26 million shares worth RM102.42 million.

Consumer products accounted for 57.67 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (263.19 million), construction (124.37 million), trade and services (409.85 million), technology (51.24 million), infrastructure (9.02 million), SPAC (220,000), finance (59.12 million), hotels (918,200), properties (164.24 million), plantations (21.35 million), mining (35,700), REITs (5.28 million) and closed/fund (10,000). — Bernama