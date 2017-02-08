FashionValet eyes new market in Thailand this year

FashionValet is a sponsor of the AirAsia Runway Ready Designer Search 2017. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/AirAsiaSEPANG, Feb 8 — Malaysian-based online retailer FashionValet plans to venture into Thailand this year, said co-founder Vivy Yusof.

“We have already made our presence in Indonesia and now we are looking into (the possibility of entering) Thailand’s market,” she told reporters after the launch of the AirAsia Runway Ready Designer Search 2017 competition here today.

Contestants from 10 Asean countries will vie for honours, for which auditions will be held in the capital of each Asean country from April to June.

The top two contestants from each city will represent their country in the grand finale, scheduled to take place in Kuala Lumpur in August.

The winner of the regional designer search will walk away with prizes worth RM350,000, which include a confirmed slot in the KL Fashion Week Ready To Wear 2018.

The prizes also include RM25,000, sponsored by FashionValet, for the production of a capsule collection which will be sold on FashionValet.com.

“The 2016 winner’s collection will be released in July this year on the FashionValet website,” said Vivy.

She said the Malaysian market sales contributed 60 per cent to the company’s revenue, followed by Singapore (30 per cent), Brunei (15 per cent) and the rest (five per cent).

FashionValet has also expanded its collection on its website, with the addition of FV Men and the upcoming FV Kids that would be introduced before Aidilfitri celebration this year. — Bernama