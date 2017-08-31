Facebook Watch steps up competition with YouTube for ad dollars

Facebook launched its Watch video service to US users today. — Reuters picSAN FRANCISCO, Aug 31 — Facebook Inc launched its Watch video service to US users today with plans to allow people to submit shows, as the No. 1 social media network takes on Alphabet Inc’s YouTube to boost advertising revenue.

The move comes as advertisers are increasingly shifting budgets from television to online as more viewers prefer to watch their favourite shows on their smartphones and tablets.

On Watch, which Facebook began testing earlier this month, users can see hundreds of shows from the likes of Vox, Buzzfeed, Discovery Communications Inc, Walt Disney Co’s ABC, as well as live sports like Major League Baseball.

Americans are spending over 73 minutes per day watching digital video, up more than 7 per cent from last year, according to eMarketer data. TV watching has dropped 2 per cent from last year to 244 minutes a day, a trend that is expected to continue.

Facebook is initially paying some content creators for shows to drive interest. The company is paying US$10,000 to US$35,000 (RM42,705 to 149,467) for shorter form shows and up to US$250,000 for longer form scripted shows, sources told Reuters in May.

The company declined to comment on how much it is spending on shows.

Facebook plans to eventually open the platform to everyone to submit shows for approval and share 55 per cent of ad revenue, said Dan Rose, vice president of partnerships at Facebook, in an interview.

Facebook is testing how ads will work within the shows, he added.

Over the past few years, Facebook has been gaining on YouTube, the leader in the digital video space, in terms of winning over advertisers, and Watch should help solidify its position, said Paul Verna, a senior analyst with eMarketer.

Facebook said Watch is more personal and community-oriented than competitors. For example, it can suggest shows based on a user’s interests and friends can share their thoughts as they watch a video, or participate in groups dedicated to a show.

“We think our unique opportunity is around community and engaging with people on topics they love to talk about,” said Rose.

For example, fans of the exercise program “CrossFit” can watch and share commentary on live CrossFit events streamed on Facebook while chatting in groups, Rose said. — Reuters